The first issue of The Hindu was published on September 20, 1878. A quiz on one of the most respected media houses in the world
Daily Quiz | On The Hindu
1.
What is the connection of T. Muthuswami Aiyer, the first Indian Judge of the Madras HC, to the founding of the newspaper?
Answer :
The founders felt the Anglo-Indian Press campaign against his appointment was unfair and should be rebutted forcefully. So, they started the publication.
2.
How many people founded The Hindu and what two-word moniker is normally given to them because of where they resided or were members of a society?
Answer :
Six. Often called the ‘Triplicane Six’
3.
How many copies of the inaugural issue were printed? Also, initially on which day would the ‘weekly’ come out?
Answer :
80 copies with publication on Wednesday (later Thursdays)
4.
What major transformation to The Hindu happened on April 1, 1889, and November 11, 1940?
Answer :
It became a daily and a morninger respectively
5.
Who made this remark: “...The Hindu ... always reminds me of an old maiden lady, very prim and proper, who is shocked if a naughty word is used in her presence. It is eminently the paper of the bourgeois, comfortably settled in life.”
Answer :
Jawaharlal Nehru
6.
In 1947, The Hindu started a publication, the first of its kind in India that lasted a score of years before being revived under a different name in 1978. Name both publications.
Answer :
Sport & Pastime and The Sportstar
7.
Which was the first edition of The Hindu to be launched outside of Madras?