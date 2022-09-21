Daily Quiz | On The Hindu

V V Ramanan September 21, 2022 11:45 IST

The first issue of The Hindu was published on September 20, 1878. A quiz on one of the most respected media houses in the world

Daily Quiz | On The Hindu The first issue of The Hindu was published on September 20, 1878. A quiz on one of the most respected media houses in the world Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | On The Hindu 1/7 1. What is the connection of T. Muthuswami Aiyer, the first Indian Judge of the Madras HC, to the founding of the newspaper? SHOW ANSWER Answer : The founders felt the Anglo-Indian Press campaign against his appointment was unfair and should be rebutted forcefully. So, they started the publication. I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. How many people founded The Hindu and what two-word moniker is normally given to them because of where they resided or were members of a society? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Six. Often called the ‘Triplicane Six’ I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. How many copies of the inaugural issue were printed? Also, initially on which day would the ‘weekly’ come out? SHOW ANSWER Answer : 80 copies with publication on Wednesday (later Thursdays) I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. What major transformation to The Hindu happened on April 1, 1889, and November 11, 1940? SHOW ANSWER Answer : It became a daily and a morninger respectively I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. Who made this remark: “...The Hindu ... always reminds me of an old maiden lady, very prim and proper, who is shocked if a naughty word is used in her presence. It is eminently the paper of the bourgeois, comfortably settled in life.” SHOW ANSWER Answer : Jawaharlal Nehru I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. In 1947, The Hindu started a publication, the first of its kind in India that lasted a score of years before being revived under a different name in 1978. Name both publications. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Sport & Pastime and The Sportstar I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 7. Which was the first edition of The Hindu to be launched outside of Madras? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Bengaluru I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | On The Hindu YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/7 RETAKE THE QUIZ



