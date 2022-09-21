Daily Quiz | On The Hindu

India

The first issue of The Hindu was published on September 20, 1878. A quiz on one of the most respected media houses in the world

1. What is the connection of T. Muthuswami Aiyer, the first Indian Judge of the Madras HC, to the founding of the newspaper? 

The founders felt the Anglo-Indian Press campaign against his appointment was unfair and should be rebutted forcefully. So, they started the publication.

