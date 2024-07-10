Daily Quiz | On Sunil Gavaskar

Q: Sunil Gavaskar is the only player to have scored a century in the first innings and a double century in the second innings. Against whom and in which ground did he achieve this remarkable feat?

A: West Indies, Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, 1971

Q: In which ground did Gavaskar score his only century in ODIs and against whom?

A: Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur vs New Zealand, 1987 World Cup

Q: For which English County did Gavaskar play as their overseas cricketer in the year 1980?

A: Somerset

Q: In his test career spanning 125 tests and 198 dismissals, Gavaskar has been dismissed run out only 5 times and stumped only 2 times. Interestingly, in one series he got out of these two dismissals in successive test matches. Who was the opposition?

A: Sri Lanka in 1985

Q: Which bowler has dismissed the maestro most times in tests?

A: Derek Underwood – 12 times

Q: Gavaskar has been involved in triple century partnership in tests once. Who was his partner?

A: 344* with Dillip Vengsarkar Vs. West Indies, Kolkata, 1978

Q: Identify the batsman with whom Gavaskar has been involved in 4 century partnerships in ODIs, most with any partner?

A: Mohammad Azharuddin