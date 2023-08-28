HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On speeches that have stood the test of time
Premium

60 years ago, on this day, Dr. Martin Luther King made his famous “I have a dream” speech. Here’s a quiz on speeches that have stood the test of time

August 28, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Srinivasan Ramani
Srinivasan Ramani
Daily Quiz | On speeches that have stood the test of time
V.K. Krishna Menon made the longest speech in the U.N. Security Council while defending India’s rights to Kashmir in 1957.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | Which speech by a world renowned statesman began with the words, “Long years ago we made a tryst with destiny…” and what was the occasion? 
Answer : Jawaharlal Nehru, on the eve of India’s Independence in the Constituent Assembly
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

The Hindu Quizzes / Text and Context

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.