Daily Quiz | On speeches that have stood the test of time

1 / 5 | Which speech by a world renowned statesman began with the words, "Long years ago we made a tryst with destiny…" and what was the occasion?

Answer : Jawaharlal Nehru, on the eve of India's Independence in the Constituent Assembly

2 / 5 | "..I do not fear prison, as I do not fear the fury of the miserable tyrant who took the lives of 70 of my comrades. Condemn me. It does not matter. History will absolve me". These are the last lines of a speech by which revolutionary leader, made in 1953?

Answer : Fidel Castro

3 / 5 | "I am here, therefore, to invite and submit cheerfully to the highest penalty that can be inflicted upon me for what in law is deliberate crime, and what appears to me to be the highest duty of a citizen." What charges were Mahatma Gandhi facing when he made this speech and in which year was it made?

Answer : Sedition, 1922

4 / 5 | "Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent, a new nation, conceived in liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal". Whose speech begins with these words and what was the occasion?

Answer : Abraham Lincoln, Gettysburg Address in the U.S. Civil War