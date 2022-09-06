Daily Quiz | On Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

V V Ramanan September 06, 2022 11:18 IST

September 5, the birthday of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, is observed as Teachers’ Day in India. A quiz on the academician and philosopher, who served as the second President of India

1. A man with impeccable academic credentials, what simple reason is Dr. Radhakrishnan said to have given when asked why he chose philosophy for his Master's degree?

Answer: Free textbooks from a cousin of his

2. Dr. Radhakrishnan held various academic posts in his illustrious career. Aged just 21, in which eminent Chennai college did he get his first academic appointment?

Answer: The Presidency College

3. Dr. Radhakrishnan's first book was about which eminent polymath and Nobel Laureate?

Answer: Rabindranath Tagore

4. It is said that as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Dr. Radhakrishnan employed a novel technique to settle debates if they were getting vocal and were creating chaos. What did he do?

Answer: Recite from religious Sanskrit texts

5. Seeing the surprised look on the face of an influential Asian leader after he was patted on the cheek by Dr. Radhakrishnan, the latter said 'Mr. Chairman, don't be alarmed, I did the same to Stalin and the Pope!". Name the leader.

Answer: Mao Zedong

6. Dr. Radhakrishnan was nominated for the Nobel Prize 27 times (including multiple nominations in a year) with 16 coming in a single category. Which category?

Answer: Literature

7. What achievement does Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam share with Dr. Radhakrishnan as far as civilian awards go?

Answer: Honoured with the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award, before becoming the First Citizen of India



