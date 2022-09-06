India

Daily Quiz | On Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

September 5, the birthday of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, is observed as Teachers’ Day in India. A quiz on the academician and philosopher, who served as the second President of India

1. A man with impeccable academic credentials, what simple reason is Dr. Radhakrishnan said to have given when asked why he chose philosophy for his Master's degree?

Answer :

Free textbooks from a cousin of his

