Daily Quiz | On P.V. Narasimha Rao

1 / 9 | Rao is known for introducing various liberal reforms to India's economy. Referred to as LPG reforms, what does 'LPG' mean?
Answer : Liberalisation, Privatisation and Globalisation

2 / 9 | His ascendancy to the Prime Ministership was politically significant because of which reason?
Answer : He was the first Prime Minister from South India (United State of Andhra Pradesh)

3 / 9 | Rao was personally responsible for the dismantling of the system which came under the purview of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Under this system, businesses in India were required to obtain licenses from the government in order to operate, and these licenses were often difficult to obtain. What was this system called?
Answer : Licence Raj

4 / 9 | He became the Chief minister of Andhra Pradesh in 1971 and implemented land reforms and land ceiling acts strictly. President's rule had to be imposed during his tenure to counter which movement?
Answer : Jai Andhra movement

5 / 9 | Rao fought and won elections from different parts of India. Apart from Andhra Pradesh, which other States he has contested from?
Answer : Maharashtra, Odisha

6 / 9 | Before he chose Manmohan Singh as his Finance Minister, which ex-governor of the RBI was his first choice?
Answer : I.G. Patel

7 / 9 | This was started in 1994 as a computer-based trading system which served as an instrument to leverage reforms of India's other stock exchanges. What was it?
Answer : National Stock Exchange of India

8 / 9 | Rao's government faced a no-confidence motion in July 1993 because a stockbroker and a lawyer revealed that he had paid a sum of one crore rupees to Rao for help in closing his cases. Who was the broker, and the lawyer?
Answer : Harshad Mehta, Ram Jethmalani