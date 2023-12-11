Daily Quiz | On prominent Indians

1 / 5 | Name this flamboyant Indian cricketer, who remains the only one to represent India in Test cricket after being born in Afghanistan. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Salim Durani SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | If Anil Kumble was the first Indian cricketer to take 10 wickets in an innings in 1999, name the Indian leg spinner who achieved the feat first in first class cricket (in 1954-55). DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Subhash Gupte SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | One of only three Indian sportspersons to be honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, this person achieved a first for his sport as an 18 year old India in 1988. Name this 54 year old, who still remains India’s number 1 in the sport. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Viswanathan Anand SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | A social reformer, freedom fighter, journalist and more popularly known as “Mahakavi”, this person died at an early age of 38, but remains one of India’s greatest Tamil literary figures. Name him. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Subramania Bharathi SHOW ANSWER