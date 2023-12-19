Daily Quiz | On Poorna Swaraj

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /5 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 5 | The Congress’ demand for “complete independence”, from its previous stance of “Dominion status” for India, was driven to an extent by the politics of this organisation, which emerged from the meetings of revolutionaries in Feroze Shah Kotla in Delhi on 8-9 September 1928. Name the organisation and its previous avatar. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Hindustan Socialist Republican Association SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | One of the key members responsible for the reorganisation of the group (answer to question 1), was also a revolutionary who wrote the pamphlet, “Why I am an atheist” and who, historian K.N. Pannikar, described as one of India’s early Marxists. Name him. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Bhagat Singh SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | Exactly two years before 19 December 1929, three Indian revolutionaries were executed by the British for their role in the Kakori conspiracy. Name them. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqullah Khan, Roshan Singh SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | Among others who pioneered the demand for complete independence, was this freedom fighter turned spiritualist, who during his stint as an Indian nationalist was responsible for the setting up of the Anushilan Samity. Name him. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Aurobindo Ghose SHOW ANSWER