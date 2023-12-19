Daily Quiz | On Poorna Swaraj
The Congress’ demand for “complete independence”, from its previous stance of “Dominion status” for India, was driven to an extent by the politics of this organisation, which emerged from the meetings of revolutionaries in Feroze Shah Kotla in Delhi on 8-9 September 1928. Name the organisation and its previous avatar.
Answer : Hindustan Socialist Republican Association
One of the key members responsible for the reorganisation of the group (answer to question 1), was also a revolutionary who wrote the pamphlet, “Why I am an atheist” and who, historian K.N. Pannikar, described as one of India’s early Marxists. Name him.
Exactly two years before 19 December 1929, three Indian revolutionaries were executed by the British for their role in the Kakori conspiracy. Name them.
Answer : Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqullah Khan, Roshan Singh
Among others who pioneered the demand for complete independence, was this freedom fighter turned spiritualist, who during his stint as an Indian nationalist was responsible for the setting up of the Anushilan Samity. Name him.
While the resolution for Poorna Swaraj was passed in December 1929, the “Declaration of Independence” was officially promulgated on this day, by then INC president Jawaharlal Nehru. Name this day. How is the day commemorated today?
Answer : 26 January 1930. Today 26 January is Republic Day in India.
