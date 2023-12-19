GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Daily Quiz | On Poorna Swaraj
In December 1929, the Indian National Congress passed a resolution for “Poorna Swaraj” (Complete independence). Here’s a quiz on freedom fighters associated with the demand

December 19, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Srinivasan Ramani
Srinivasan Ramani
Daily Quiz | On Poorna Swaraj
Portrait of Bal Gangadhar Tilak, one of the leaders associated with the demand for “Poorna Swaraj” (Complete independence).
1 / 5 | The Congress’ demand for “complete independence”, from its previous stance of “Dominion status” for India, was driven to an extent by the politics of this organisation, which emerged from the meetings of revolutionaries in Feroze Shah Kotla in Delhi on 8-9 September 1928. Name the organisation and its previous avatar. 
Answer : Hindustan Socialist Republican Association
