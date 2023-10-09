Daily Quiz | On political leaders from election-bound States

1 / 5 | A freedom fighter, he later on became the Chief Minister of Rajasthan and continues to hold the record for the longest tenure in that post in the State. Name him. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Mohan Lal Sukhadia SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | Another person who participated in the freedom struggle, he also held the record for the most lopsided electoral victories – a margin of over 5.8 lakh votes – in Nandyal Lok Sabha constituency in 1991. He served from this constituency as an MLA from 1957 to 1978, which is now held by Congress MLA D Sridhar Babu. Name this prominent person. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : P.V. Narasimha Rao SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | A popular labour organiser, who worked with iron ore mine workers among others, this person was assassinated in September 1991 when he was just 48 years old. He was instrumental in leading anti-liquor struggles, helping build hospitals and health centres for workers and setting up of an independent labour union, the Chhattisgarh Mines Shramik Sangh. Name him. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Shankar Guha Niyogi SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | A prominent lawyer during the freedom struggle, and who defended the accused in the infamous Meerut Conspiracy Case in 1933 and later, in the Indian National Army trials, this person went on to become the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh in the late 1950s after serving as the Union Home Minister earlier. Name him. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Kailash Nath Katju SHOW ANSWER