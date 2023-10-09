HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On political leaders from election-bound States
Here’s a quiz on prominent political leaders from the five States that are set to go to polls later this year

October 09, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Srinivasan Ramani
Daily Quiz | On political leaders from election-bound States
1 / 5 | A freedom fighter, he later on became the Chief Minister of Rajasthan and continues to hold the record for the longest tenure in that post in the State. Name him. 
Answer : Mohan Lal Sukhadia
