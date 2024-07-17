Daily Quiz | On places that were renamed

1 / 6 | One of the reasons for this activity was to rename States and cities in their regional languages. A prime example of this is Madhya Pradesh, in 1959. What was it called before? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Madhya Bharat SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | The renaming of cities is often specifically from English to Indian English. In other words, the city itself is not actually renamed in the local language, but the official spelling in Indian English is amended. One of the major examples of this is the capital of this State which lies on the eastern bank of the Hooghly River. Which is the city that is being referred to here? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Kolkata (Calcutta) SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | There have been renaming proposals to realign the English name with an alternative local name. The BJP has proposed time and again to change Islamic names to Hindu native names. This city in Uttar Pradesh is the judicial capital of the State. The rename happened in 2018. What was it called before? What is it called now? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Allahabad, Prayagraj SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | A most recent example of this trend, the State’s Legislative Assembly on June 24, 2024, passed a resolution proposing a Constitutional amendment to change the name of the State. The resolution aims to align the official name with the regional language pronunciation. Which is the State, and what is the proposed name? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Kerala to Keralam SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | This was a province of British India and, subsequently, independent India. It corresponded to the combined regions of the present-day Indian states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Some princely states were merged into this, and the unit came to be called Uttar Pradesh, in 1950. What was it called until then? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : United Provinces SHOW ANSWER