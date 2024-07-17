GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Daily Quiz | On places that were renamed
Premium

On July 17, 1996, Madras was officially renamed Chennai, in line with a nationwide trend of using less anglicised names. A quiz on places that have been renamed in the past.

Published - July 17, 2024 05:01 pm IST

Sindhu Nagaraj
1 / 6 | One of the reasons for this activity was to rename States and cities in their regional languages. A prime example of this is Madhya Pradesh, in 1959. What was it called before?
Answer : Madhya Bharat
