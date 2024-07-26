Daily quiz | On Operation Vijay (Kargil)

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /9 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 9 | The Tiger of Drass is a biography of which Mahavir Chakra Awardee of the Kargil War? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Capt. Anuj Nayyar, MVC(P) SHOW ANSWER

2 / 9 | The Sub-Sector West of the Siachen glacier was renamed after which Vir Chakra awardee’s gallant sacrifice? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Capt. Haneef Uddin, Vr C (P) SHOW ANSWER

3 / 9 | What was the codename of the Indian Air Force operations during the Kargil War in 1999? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Operation Safed Safar SHOW ANSWER

4 / 9 | The science block of the National Defence Academy is named after which Param Vir Chakra awardee of Kargil? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Capt Manoj Pandey, PVC (P) SHOW ANSWER

5 / 9 | Bikram Saluja portrayed which Vir Chakra awardee’s role in the movie LOC based on the Kargil war? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Capt Sanjeev Singh Jamwal, VrC SHOW ANSWER

6 / 9 | Which PVC awardee’s code name was Shershah? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Capt Vikram Batra, PVC SHOW ANSWER

7 / 9 | What was the name of the Indian Navy operation launched in conjunction with Op Vijay in 1999? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Operation Talwar SHOW ANSWER

8 / 9 | The monument of which “Batalik Hero”, was established in the Vir Chakra’s awardee’s hometown of Trichy in 2007? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Capt. M Saravanan, Vr C SHOW ANSWER