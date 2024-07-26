GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Daily quiz | On Operation Vijay (Kargil)
Premium

The silver jubilee celebrations of the victory at Kargil is being celebrated as Kargil Vijay Divas Rajat Jayanthi. A quiz on Operation Vijay (Kargil)

Published - July 26, 2024 05:09 pm IST

Vembu Shankar
Daily quiz | On Operation Vijay (Kargil)
The monument of which ‘Batalik Hero’, was established in the Vir Chakra’s awardee’s hometown of Trichy in 2007? File
1 / 9 | The Tiger of Drass is a biography of which Mahavir Chakra Awardee of the Kargil War?
Answer : Capt. Anuj Nayyar, MVC(P) 
