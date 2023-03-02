Daily Quiz | On national parks

1 / 7 | Which famous national park in South India gets its name which means ‘Serpent River’ in the local language? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Nagarhole SHOW ANSWER

2 / 7 | Which national park in central India inspired the setting for Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Pench National Park SHOW ANSWER

3 / 7 | Established in 1936 and named after one William Malcolm Hailey, a governor of the United Provinces, this well-known park is now named after a hunter-turned-conservationist. Which park? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Jim Corbett National Park SHOW ANSWER

4 / 7 | In which State is the Mahavir Harina Vanasthali National Park? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Telangana SHOW ANSWER

5 / 7 | Spread over an area of 5,937 sq. km, which is the largest of the designated Tiger Reserves in India? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve SHOW ANSWER

6 / 7 | The Dachigam National Park located near Srinagar is considered the last and biggest refuge for which endangered member of the deer family? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Hangul SHOW ANSWER