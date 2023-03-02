HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On national parks
Premium

On this date in 1872, Yellowstone National Park, the world’s first national park, was established in the U.S. A quiz on national parks and reserves in India

March 02, 2023 12:14 pm | Updated 12:14 pm IST

V V Ramanan
This is the Lokatak Lake known for the scattering of biomass swamps and the location of the world’s only floating national park. The name of the swamps and parks in the Lokatak Lake are Phumdis and Keibul Lamjao respectively.
1 / 7 | Which famous national park in South India gets its name which means ‘Serpent River’ in the local language?
Answer : Nagarhole
