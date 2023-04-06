HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On National Maritime Day
April 5 is celebrated as National Maritime Day in India. Here is a quiz on the navigation system in India

April 06, 2023 10:53 am | Updated 10:53 am IST

Sindhu Nagaraj
Daily Quiz | On National Maritime Day
April 5 is celebrated as National Maritime Day in India. Here is a quiz on the navigation system in India.
1 / 7 |  On April 5, 1919, the navigation history in India was created when the first ship journeyed to the U.K., a crucial step in India’s shipping history when sea routes were controlled by the British. What was the name of the ship? What is the name of the shipping company that built this ship?
Answer : SS Royalty built by Scindia Steam Navigation Company Ltd
