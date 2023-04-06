Daily Quiz | On National Maritime Day

On April 5, 1919, the navigation history in India was created when the first ship journeyed to the U.K., a crucial step in India's shipping history when sea routes were controlled by the British. What was the name of the ship? What is the name of the shipping company that built this ship?
Answer: SS Royalty built by Scindia Steam Navigation Company Ltd

According to the ASI, this place, located in today's Gujarat had the world's earliest known dock, which connected the city to an ancient course of the Sabarmati River on the trade route. What is the name of the dock? Which civilization traded using this dock?
Answer: Lothal, Indus Valley Civilization

According to history, the first attested attempt to organize a navy in India, as described by Megasthenes, is attributed to which empire in India?
Answer: The Mauryan Empire

This was a 56-gun fourth-rate ship of the line of the Royal Navy. The ship is known for two events, her voyage to China between 1792 and 1794 when she carried Lord Macartney on a special embassy to China, and her loss in a fire at sea in 1804. Name the ship.
Answer: HMS Hindostan

What maritime geographical term is used to classify maritime forces capable of operating globally, essentially across the deep waters of open oceans, with the Indian Navy being classified as one?
Answer: Blue-water navy

Which was the first engagement in action of the Indian Navy, following India's independence in 1947?
Answer: The first engagement in action of the Indian Navy was against the Portuguese Navy during the liberation of Goa in 1961.