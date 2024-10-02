Daily Quiz: On Mahatma Gandhi
1 / 7 | Let’s start with an easy one. In 2007, the United Nations General Assembly declared October 2 as what day?
2 / 7 | The honorific ‘Mahatma’ was first applied to Gandhi in which country?
3 / 7 | In his autobiography, Gandhi said, “It haunted me and I must have acted ______ to myself times without number.” This was said in reference to which mythological character?
4 / 7 | This person was expelled from the London Vegetarian Society because of his views on birth control. Gandhi, who was studying law in Britain at the time and was also a member of the Vegetarian Society, spoke in favour of the said person’s right to support contraception, despite being opposed to it. Who was the person?
5 / 7 | In 1893, Gandhi went to South Africa to work as a lawyer. He stayed in the country for 21 years. During this time, Gandhi briefly returned to India in 1902. Why?
Answer : To mobilise support for the welfare of Indians in South Africa
6 / 7 | Considered Gandhi’s first major achievement, this was an agitation in 1917 which pitted the local peasantry against largely Anglo-Indian plantation owners who were backed by the local administration. What was it?
7 / 7 | For decades, Gandhi edited several newspapers. One of them was established when Gandhi was in South Africa. What was it called?
Published - October 02, 2024 05:00 pm IST