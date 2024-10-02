Daily Quiz: On Mahatma Gandhi

1 / 7 | Let’s start with an easy one. In 2007, the United Nations General Assembly declared October 2 as what day? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : International Day of Non-Violence SHOW ANSWER

2 / 7 | The honorific ‘Mahatma’ was first applied to Gandhi in which country? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : South Africa SHOW ANSWER

3 / 7 | In his autobiography, Gandhi said, “It haunted me and I must have acted ______ to myself times without number.” This was said in reference to which mythological character? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Harishchandra SHOW ANSWER

4 / 7 | This person was expelled from the London Vegetarian Society because of his views on birth control. Gandhi, who was studying law in Britain at the time and was also a member of the Vegetarian Society, spoke in favour of the said person’s right to support contraception, despite being opposed to it. Who was the person? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Thomas Allinson SHOW ANSWER

5 / 7 | In 1893, Gandhi went to South Africa to work as a lawyer. He stayed in the country for 21 years. During this time, Gandhi briefly returned to India in 1902. Why? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : To mobilise support for the welfare of Indians in South Africa SHOW ANSWER

6 / 7 | Considered Gandhi’s first major achievement, this was an agitation in 1917 which pitted the local peasantry against largely Anglo-Indian plantation owners who were backed by the local administration. What was it? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Champaran Satyagraha SHOW ANSWER