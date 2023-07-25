Daily Quiz | On Lok Sabha Speakers
As a new Parliament session is on and since today is late Speaker Somnath Chatterjee’s 94th birth anniversary, here’s a quiz on Lok Sabha Speakers. START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 |
Who was elected as the first Speaker of the Lok Sabha and had also served earlier as the President of the Central Legislative Assembly of India that later changed to the Constituent Assembly of India?
2 / 5 |
This person was a Supreme Court judge for six years between 1967 and 1973 and was also part of the 13-judge bench that decided the famous Kesavananda Bharti vs. State of Kerala case. He became speaker of the Lok Sabha in 1977. Name him
3 / 5 |
A former diplomat with the Indian Foreign Service, this person first entered Parliament in 1985 after winning a bye-election. The person also managed a first when elected as Speaker in 2009. Name the person and the achievement.
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Meira Kumar, first woman speaker in Indian Parliament
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
4 / 5 |
The first Chief Minister of United Andhra Pradesh, this person served as Speaker and was later elected as the President of India. Name him.
5 / 5 |
One of two Indians to be President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union – an international organisation of national parliaments – this person served as Speaker for two years in the late 1960s and early 70s. Identify the person.
COMMents
SHARE