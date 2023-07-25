Daily Quiz | On Lok Sabha Speakers

1 / 5 | Who was elected as the first Speaker of the Lok Sabha and had also served earlier as the President of the Central Legislative Assembly of India that later changed to the Constituent Assembly of India?

Answer : G.V. Mavalankar

2 / 5 | This person was a Supreme Court judge for six years between 1967 and 1973 and was also part of the 13-judge bench that decided the famous Kesavananda Bharti vs. State of Kerala case. He became speaker of the Lok Sabha in 1977. Name him

Answer : K.S. Hegde

3 / 5 | A former diplomat with the Indian Foreign Service, this person first entered Parliament in 1985 after winning a bye-election. The person also managed a first when elected as Speaker in 2009. Name the person and the achievement.

Answer : Meira Kumar, first woman speaker in Indian Parliament

4 / 5 | The first Chief Minister of United Andhra Pradesh, this person served as Speaker and was later elected as the President of India. Name him.

Answer : Neelam Sanjiva Reddy