HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On Lok Sabha Speakers
Premium

As a new Parliament session is on and since today is late Speaker Somnath Chatterjee’s 94th birth anniversary, here’s a quiz on Lok Sabha Speakers

July 25, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Srinivasan Ramani
Srinivasan Ramani
Daily Quiz | On Lok Sabha Speakers
As a new Parliament session is on and since today is late Speaker Somnath Chatterjee’s 94th birth anniversary, here’s a quiz on Lok Sabha Speakers.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | Who was elected as the first Speaker of the Lok Sabha and had also served earlier as the President of the Central Legislative Assembly of India that later changed to the Constituent Assembly of India?
Answer : G.V. Mavalankar
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

parliament / Lok Sabha / The Hindu Quizzes / Text and Context

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.