Daily Quiz | On the first leader of free India

A cartoon from Shankar’s Weekly dated February 23, 1958 lampooning Nehru’s stand on regional languages flourishing vis a vis Hindi. The satirical magazine, founded by political cartoonist Keshav Shankar Pillai, ran from 1948 till 1975 and was a platform for aspiring caricaturists across India. Nehru famously said to this cartoonist, “Don’t spare me!”START THE QUIZ
Where and under what circumstances did Nehru write the Discovery of India
Answer : Jawaharlal Nehru wrote The Discovery of India while imprisoned at Ahmednagar Fort in Maharashtra, India from 1942–1946. The book was written during his time in solitary confinement.
In which iconic Indian television series was The Discovery of India adapted, and who directed it?
Answer : Bharat Ek Khoj was adapted from The Discovery of India and directed by Shyam Benegal.
30 Letters that Nehru wrote to Indira Gandhi from the prison was later published as a book, name the book
Answer : Letters from a Father to his Daughter
What is the name of the Newspaper that Nehru started ?
How do we now know India’ oldest student organization which was founded on 12 August 1936 at a conference in lucknow that was inaugurated by Nehru and presided by Jinnah and elected Prem Narayan Bhargav as its first secretary
Answer : The All India Students’ Federation (AISF) is the oldest student organisation in India, founded in 1936.
Published - November 14, 2024 05:00 pm IST