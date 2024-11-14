Daily Quiz | On the first leader of free India

1 / 5 | Where and under what circumstances did Nehru write the Discovery of India

Answer : Jawaharlal Nehru wrote The Discovery of India while imprisoned at Ahmednagar Fort in Maharashtra, India from 1942–1946. The book was written during his time in solitary confinement.

2 / 5 | In which iconic Indian television series was The Discovery of India adapted, and who directed it?

Answer : Bharat Ek Khoj was adapted from The Discovery of India and directed by Shyam Benegal.

3 / 5 | 30 Letters that Nehru wrote to Indira Gandhi from the prison was later published as a book, name the book

Answer : Letters from a Father to his Daughter

4 / 5 | What is the name of the Newspaper that Nehru started ?

Answer : The National Herald