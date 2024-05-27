GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Daily Quiz: On Jawaharlal Nehru
Premium

May 27 marks the 60th death anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru. A quiz on the life and times of one of India’s foremost political leaders.

Published - May 27, 2024 05:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Daily Quiz: On Jawaharlal Nehru
President Pranab Mukahrjee paying tributes on the 124th Birth Aniiversary of Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru at Shanti Van in New Delhi, on November 14, 2013.
START THE QUIZ
6 / 1 | It is known Nehru passed away in New Delhi. But in which city was he born and on what date (which is now celebrated as Children’s Day)?
Answer : Allahabad (now Prayagraj) and November 14
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
6 / 1 | Who were the parents of Jawaharlal Nehru and how many siblings did he have?
Answer : Allahabad (now Prayagraj) and November 14
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
6 / 1 | Which country was the ‘Panchsheel’ or ‘Five Principles of Peaceful Co-existence’ formally enunciated under Nehru’s leadership in April 1954?
Answer : Allahabad (now Prayagraj) and November 14
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
6 / 1 | Who was the Interim Prime Minister of India for a 13-day tenure following Jawaharlal Nehru’s demise?
Answer : Allahabad (now Prayagraj) and November 14
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
6 / 1 | In which prison did Nehru begin to write his autobiography between June 1934 and February 1935?
Answer : Allahabad (now Prayagraj) and November 14
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
6 / 1 | Which President’s son wrote the definitive, three-volume ‘Jawaharlal Nehru: A Biography’?
Answer : Allahabad (now Prayagraj) and November 14
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER

Related Topics

The Hindu Quizzes / Text and Context / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.