Daily Quiz | On International Day of Yoga

1 / 6 | Why was June 21 selected as the date for Yoga Day? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : It is the longest day of the year, observed as the summer solstice and shares a special significance in many parts of the world SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | Yoga-like practices are said to be first mentioned in which Indian ancient text? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Rigveda SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | What is the collection of 195 Sanskrit sutras (aphorisms) on the theory and practice of yoga called? Who is said to have compiled it? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Yoga Sutras of Patanjali SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | This is a practice in yoga as an exercise incorporating a flow sequence of twelve linked asanas, dedicated to the Hindu solar deity. What is it called? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Surya Namaskara SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | What is the practice of yoga that incorporates a set of breathing exercises called? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Pranayama SHOW ANSWER