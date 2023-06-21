HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On International Day of Yoga 
Premium

The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated across the world annually on June 21 since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. Here is a quiz on yoga. 

June 21, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST

Sindhu Nagaraj
Daily Quiz | On International Day of Yoga 
Yoga on water at Yamuna river on the occasion of International Yoga Day, in New Delhi on June 21, 2023
1 / 6 | Why was June 21 selected as the date for Yoga Day?
Answer : It is the longest day of the year, observed as the summer solstice and shares a special significance in many parts of the world
