Daily Quiz: on International Coffee Day

1 / 5 | In 1932, the Olympic team from this country was financed using coffee. Athletes from the team travelled with coffee aboard their ship to the summer Olympic Games. Where was the Olympics held? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Los Angeles SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | Which coffee-growing region is known for its unique “washed” processing method, resulting in bright acidity? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Ethiopia SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | The world’s first webcam was invented as a way to keep an eye on a coffee pot at this university. This website with the pictures of the coffee machine had many hits and received extensive media coverage. It was famously called the _________ room coffee machine. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Trojan SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | Coffee was banned in Sweden in the 18th century because it was thought to be a threat to public health. Is the statement true or false? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : True SHOW ANSWER