Daily Quiz: on International Coffee Day
Brazil is the world’s largest coffee producer. Wildfires have affected the coffee production in Brazil.START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 |
In 1932, the Olympic team from this country was financed using coffee. Athletes from the team travelled with coffee aboard their ship to the summer Olympic Games. Where was the Olympics held?
2 / 5 |
Which coffee-growing region is known for its unique “washed” processing method, resulting in bright acidity?
3 / 5 |
The world’s first webcam was invented as a way to keep an eye on a coffee pot at this university. This website with the pictures of the coffee machine had many hits and received extensive media coverage. It was famously called the _________ room coffee machine.
4 / 5 |
Coffee was banned in Sweden in the 18th century because it was thought to be a threat to public health. Is the statement true or false?
5 / 5 |
The Guinness World Record for the largest cup of coffee is held by this Mexico based company. The cup contains 26,939.22 litres of coffee. How many Kgs of coffee were used during the record attempt?
Published - October 01, 2024 05:05 pm IST