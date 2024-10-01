GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Daily Quiz: on International Coffee Day
A quiz on International Coffee Day; October 1 is celebrated as International Coffee Day every year

Published - October 01, 2024 05:05 pm IST

Abhinaya K
Daily Quiz: on International Coffee Day
Brazil is the world’s largest coffee producer. Wildfires have affected the coffee production in Brazil.
1 / 5 |  In 1932, the Olympic team from this country was financed using coffee. Athletes from the team travelled with coffee aboard their ship to the summer Olympic Games. Where was the Olympics held? 
Answer : Los Angeles 
