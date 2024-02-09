GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Daily Quiz | On intercontinental ballistic missiles
Premium

Its been 65 years since the dawn of intercontinental ballistic missiles. A quiz on the same.

February 09, 2024

The Hindu Bureau
Daily Quiz | On intercontinental ballistic missiles
A Chinese CSS-3 inter-continental ballistic missile
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | On February 9, 1959, the world’s first intercontinental ballistic missile entered service for the Soviet Union. The country’s defence ministry’s index for it was 8K71. The missile part of it was called R-7. What was its launcher called? It could carry a thermonuclear warhead and had a range of up to 8,000 km. It also delivered the Sputnik satellite to orbit in October 1957.
Answer : Semyorka
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
