Daily Quiz | On India’s Independence Day
Statues of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru, who were hanged in Lahore Central Jail in 1931START THE QUIZ
1 / 6 |
His name, a title, means commanding officer. He was from Yeola, Maharashtra. He collaborated with Rani Lakshmi Bai to seize Gwalior. Who is this freedom fighter, a key figure in the 1857 rebellion?
2 / 6 |
This Parsi revolutionary was private secretary of a man who is sometimes referred to as the ‘Unofficial Ambassador of India’. An area in south Delhi that houses the EPFO, SAIL, GAIL, etc. is named after her. Who was she?
3 / 6 |
Fifty years before the Sepoy Mutiny, a chieftain in the south opposed the British East India Company and was hanged. He was immortalised by Shivaji Ganesan in a film whose title was his name. Who was he?
4 / 6 |
Upset with the Doctrine of Lapse policy, which did not recognise her adopted son’s right to rule Kittur, she fought the British and registered initial victory. The Kittur Revolt of 1824 was one of the earliest women-led anti-colonial struggles. Name this queen of Kittur.
5 / 6 |
She was an officer of the Indian National Army and one of the founding members of the All India Democratic Women’s Association. She was also presidential candidate but lost to A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. Name her.
6 / 6 |
A market in Delhi, established to give opportunities to refugees of Partition, especially those from the Northwest Frontier Province, is named after this man. He was born in today’s Pakistan, awarded the Bharat Ratna in India, and buried in Afghanistan. Name him.