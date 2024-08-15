Daily Quiz | On India’s Independence Day

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /6 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 6 | His name, a title, means commanding officer. He was from Yeola, Maharashtra. He collaborated with Rani Lakshmi Bai to seize Gwalior. Who is this freedom fighter, a key figure in the 1857 rebellion? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Tatya Tope SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | This Parsi revolutionary was private secretary of a man who is sometimes referred to as the ‘Unofficial Ambassador of India’. An area in south Delhi that houses the EPFO, SAIL, GAIL, etc. is named after her. Who was she? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Bhikaji Cama SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | Fifty years before the Sepoy Mutiny, a chieftain in the south opposed the British East India Company and was hanged. He was immortalised by Shivaji Ganesan in a film whose title was his name. Who was he? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Veera Pandiya Kattabomman SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | Upset with the Doctrine of Lapse policy, which did not recognise her adopted son’s right to rule Kittur, she fought the British and registered initial victory. The Kittur Revolt of 1824 was one of the earliest women-led anti-colonial struggles. Name this queen of Kittur. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Kittur Rani Chennamma SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | She was an officer of the Indian National Army and one of the founding members of the All India Democratic Women’s Association. She was also presidential candidate but lost to A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. Name her. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Lakshmi Sahgal SHOW ANSWER