GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On India’s Independence Day
Premium

On India’s 78th Independence Day, a quiz on some revolutionaries and freedom fighters

Published - August 15, 2024 05:00 pm IST

Radhika Santhanam
Radhika Santhanam
Daily Quiz | On India’s Independence Day
Statues of  Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru, who were hanged in Lahore Central Jail in 1931
START THE QUIZ
1 / 6 | His name, a title, means commanding officer. He was from Yeola, Maharashtra. He collaborated with Rani Lakshmi Bai to seize Gwalior. Who is this freedom fighter, a key figure in the 1857 rebellion?
Answer : Tatya Tope
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER

Related Topics

India / The Hindu Quizzes / Text and Context / history and culture

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.