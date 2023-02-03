Daily Quiz | On Indian rivers

1 / 5 | From where does the Indus river originate?

2 / 5 | Which river is also known as Dakshina Ganga?

3 / 5 | The Krishna Raja Sagara Dam, located in Karnataka is built on which river?

4 / 5 | Which is the only perennial river in Tamil Nadu?

5 / 5 | According to the Indus Waters Treaty in 1960 which determined how the region’s rivers are to be divided the control over three eastern rivers of the Beas, Ravi and Sutlej was given to India, which rivers do Pakistan have control over ?