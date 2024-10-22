GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | on the Indian diaspora in Canada
Premium

A quiz on the Indian diaspora in Canada and their contributions, while India-Canada relations are going through a difficult period

Published - October 22, 2024 05:05 pm IST

S. Venkataraghavan
Daily Quiz | on the Indian diaspora in Canada
Deepa Mehta is a famous Indo-Canadian filmmaker who was nominated for an Academy Award for her film ‘Water’ that depicted Indian cultural struggles, and what was the name of the film that was part of her Elements Trilogy
START THE QUIZ
1 / 6 | Which province in Canada has a deep historical connection with India due to Sikh immigration in the early 20th century? What is the name of the oldest Gurdwara established there by the Sikh community?
Answer : British Columbia, Paldi
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER

Published - October 22, 2024 05:05 pm IST

Related Topics

India / India / international relations / The Hindu Quizzes / Text and Context

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.