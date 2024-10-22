Daily Quiz | on the Indian diaspora in Canada

1 / 6 | Which province in Canada has a deep historical connection with India due to Sikh immigration in the early 20th century? What is the name of the oldest Gurdwara established there by the Sikh community? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : British Columbia, Paldi SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | What was the name of the famous ship that in 1914 was carrying Indian passengers, mainly Sikhs, but was denied entry into Canada under restrictive immigration laws. How has this event been remembered in Canadian history? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Komagata Maru SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | Which Canadian Prime Minister, known for his multicultural policies, introduced a system that allowed more immigrants from non-European countries, leading to a significant rise in Indian immigration to Canada during the 1970s? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Pierre Trudeau SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | The city of Surrey (BC) is home to a large Indo-Canadian community. The city hosts an annual event celebrating multiculturalism, where Indian food, music, and traditional dances are prominently featured, reflecting the blend of cultures in Canada. What is the name of this unique annual festival that has been going on from 2008? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Surrey Fusion Festival SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | Which Canadian MP, of Indian descent, is known for her role as Minister of National Defence, becoming the first woman and the first South Asian to hold this position in Canadian history? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Anita Indira Anand SHOW ANSWER