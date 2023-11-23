HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On the Indian Constitution
Premium

The Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India on November 26, 1949. It came into effect on January 26, 1950. A quiz related to the Constitution

November 23, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated November 24, 2023 11:55 am IST

S. Venkataraghavan
Daily Quiz | On the Indian Constitution
Identify the man to the right of Mahatma Gandhi. He was the illustrator for the images in the Indian Constitution
1 / 6 | Who was the only female member of the drafting committee of the Indian Constitution?
Answer : Durgabhai Deshmukh
