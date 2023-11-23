Daily Quiz | On the Indian Constitution

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /6 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 6 | Who was the only female member of the drafting committee of the Indian Constitution? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Durgabhai Deshmukh SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | The original Constitution of India was handwritten and calligraphed. Who was the calligrapher? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Prem Behari Narain Raizada SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | Which animal is declared as the National aquatic animal of India in the Indian Constitution? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Gangetic Dolphin SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | How many languages are recognised by the Indian Constitution as scheduled languages? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : 22 SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | Who was the first Indian to introduce the concept of a Constituent Assembly to draft the Constitution? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : M.N. Roy in 1934 SHOW ANSWER