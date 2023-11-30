HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On I.K. Gujral
Premium

This is the 104th birth anniversary of India’s 12th Prime Minister, I.K. Gujral. Here’s a quiz on him

November 30, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Srinivasan Ramani
Srinivasan Ramani
Great artist, Satish Gujral with his brother and former Indian Prime Minister, I.K. Gujral during his painting retrospective exhibition at the National Gallery of Modern Art at Jaipur House, in New Delhi on February 01, 2006.
1 / 5 | With which political party did Gujral start his political journey, first, as a student prior to India’s Independence?
Answer : Communist Party of India
