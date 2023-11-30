Daily Quiz | On I.K. Gujral

1 / 5 | With which political party did Gujral start his political journey, first, as a student prior to India’s Independence? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Communist Party of India SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | What ministry did Gujral during the Emergency in the Indira Gandhi led cabinet? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Ministry of Information and Broadcasting SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | Gujral represented which Lok Sabha constituency after winning there twice? Who was his opponent in the 1991 general elections in Patna, which got countermanded? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Jalandar. Yashwant Sinha SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | As Foreign Minister in the United Front government and later as Prime Minister, Gujral came up with and sought to implement five principles related to neighbourhood policy. This was termed, the “Gujral doctrine”. Who coined this term? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Journalist Bhabani Sen Gupta SHOW ANSWER