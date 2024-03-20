Daily Quiz | On Governors in India

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /5 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 5 | He is the current Governor of one of the States in India. Previously, he served as the Governors of Nagaland and Meghalaya. He has been involved in a constant tussle with the Chief Minister of the State and has been criticised for interfering in the administration of the government. Who is he? He is the Governor of which State? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : R.N. Ravi, Tamil Nadu SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | He is the 22nd Governor of one of the States. Previously, he has served the country in various capacities, including as Union Minister of Civil Aviation. Who is he? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Arif Mohammad Khan SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | This man is a retired general officer of the Indian Army who is serving as the current Governor of one of the Northeastern States. Identify him. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | Acharya Devvrat is the current Governor of Gujarat. He served as the Governor of which other State? He also served as the principal of an educational institution. What type of educational institution he was part of? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Himachal Pradesh; he was the principal of a Gurukal SHOW ANSWER