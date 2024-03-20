Daily Quiz | On Governors in India
He is the current Governor of one of the States in India. Previously, he served as the Governors of Nagaland and Meghalaya. He has been involved in a constant tussle with the Chief Minister of the State and has been criticised for interfering in the administration of the government. Who is he? He is the Governor of which State?
He is the 22nd Governor of one of the States. Previously, he has served the country in various capacities, including as Union Minister of Civil Aviation. Who is he?
This man is a retired general officer of the Indian Army who is serving as the current Governor of one of the Northeastern States. Identify him.
Acharya Devvrat is the current Governor of Gujarat. He served as the Governor of which other State? He also served as the principal of an educational institution. What type of educational institution he was part of?
Answer : Himachal Pradesh; he was the principal of a Gurukal
Tamilisai Soundararajan resigned as the Governor of Telangana on Monday. Apart from her, there are two female Governors currently serving for two different States. Who are they?
Answer : Anandiben Patel, Anusuiya Uikey
