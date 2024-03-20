GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Daily Quiz | On Governors in India
Premium

Jharkhand Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan on March 19 was appointed as the Governor of Telangana and Lt. Governor of Puducherry. Here is a quiz on the current Governors of Indian States

March 20, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Sindhu Nagaraj
Daily Quiz | On Governors in India
Jharkhand Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | He is the current Governor of one of the States in India. Previously, he served as the Governors of Nagaland and Meghalaya. He has been involved in a constant tussle with the Chief Minister of the State and has been criticised for interfering in the administration of the government. Who is he? He is the Governor of which State?
Answer : R.N. Ravi, Tamil Nadu
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER

