Daily Quiz | On Cyclones
The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal on Sunday intensified into a cyclonic storm Michaung, throwing the lives of people out of gear in Tamil Nadu. Here is a quiz on different cyclones that have affected India so far.

December 06, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Sindhu Nagaraj
Daily Quiz | On Cyclones
Identify this disaster film made on one of the deadliest cyclones in Indian history, that affected India in 1999. Which State did the cyclone affect?
1 / 5 | In 1864, most of the areas of this city was inundated and destroyed by a tropical cyclone, causing over 60,000 fatalities in its wake. Which city did it majorly affect? 
Answer : Kolkata Q2
