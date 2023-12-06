Daily Quiz | On Cyclones

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /5 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 5 | In 1864, most of the areas of this city was inundated and destroyed by a tropical cyclone, causing over 60,000 fatalities in its wake. Which city did it majorly affect? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Kolkata Q2 SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | This 1970 cyclone struck East Pakistan (present-day Bangladesh) and India’s West Bengal on November 12, 1970, remaining the deadliest tropical cyclone ever recorded. Name the cyclone. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Bhola cyclone SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | Name the two cyclones that became the first ones to be given names by the Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre. In which year where the first cyclones named? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Cyclone Onil, Cyclone Agni. 2004 SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | This was an extremely powerful tropical cyclone that caused widespread damage in West Bengal and Odisha, and in Bangladesh, in May 2020. Name the cyclone. What is it also known for, in terms of damages? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Cyclone Amphan. It is the costliest cyclone ever recorded in the North Indian Ocean SHOW ANSWER