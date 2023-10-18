Daily quiz | On constitutional validity to same-sex marriages

1 / 6 | In 2023, this country's government in March vowed to legalize same-sex marriage. It will take effect on 1 January 2024. Name the country.
Answer : Estonia

2 / 6 | As of 2023, marriage between same-sex couples is legally performed and recognized in how many countries? Which is the most recent country?
Answer : 34, Andorra

3 / 6 | Which was the first country in the world to legalize same-sex marriage? In which year it happened?
Answer : The Netherlands in 2001

4 / 6 | Female same-sex marriage is practised among the Gikuyu, Nandi, Kamba, and Kipsigis in this region. However, this is not seen as homosexual but is instead a way for families without sons to keep their inheritance within the family. This happens in which region of the world?
Answer : Africa

5 / 6 | This country's new constitution adopted by referendum in June 2023, includes a clause limiting marriage to a union of one man and one woman. Name the country.
Answer : Mali