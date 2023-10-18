HamberMenu
Daily quiz | On constitutional validity to same-sex marriages
The Supreme Court on October 17 headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud ruled in a 3:2 verdict against giving constitutional validity to same-sex marriages. Here is a quiz on the countries and same-sex marriages. 

October 18, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Joan Sony Cherian
Michael McConnell and Jack Baker. They are known for being the first same-sex couple to be married legally in the world. 
1 / 6 | In 2023, this country’s government in March vowed to legalize same-sex marriage. It will take effect on 1 January 2024. Name the country. 
Answer : Estonia
