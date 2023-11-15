Daily Quiz | On Children’s Day

1 / 5 | On which date was the first children’s day observed? What was it observed as? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The first children’s day was observed on November 5, 1948. It was observed as Flower Day SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | In which year was Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday first celebrated as “Children’s Day”? Who recommended this? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : 1954. V.M. Kulkarni SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | Inspired by which event in the U.K. was Children’s Day proposed to be celebrated on Nehru‘s birthday? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Inspired by the Flag Day observed in England on the birthday of Queen Elizabeth II to raise money for “Save the Child Fund” “ Children’s Day was proposed to be observed to collect funds for NGOs working for child welfare SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | This was a nodal organisation of the Government of India that produced children’s films and various TV programs, first mooted by Nehru. Name the organisation. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Children’s Film Society India SHOW ANSWER