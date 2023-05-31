Daily Quiz | On Chief Ministers
1 / 6 | A personal doctor to Mahatma Gandhi, this leader was also an educationist and became chief minister of one of India’s most populous States. He won the Bharat Ratna in 1961. Name him.
2 / 6 | Orphaned at the tender age of 11, this person, as a young man dropped out of school and made a living out of meshing coir to make ropes. He was also a key participant in the Punnapra-Vayalar uprising in the late 1940s. He went on to become one of India’s oldest Chief Ministers. Name him.
3 / 6 | This leader became Chief Minister of his State merely eight months after his new party was formed in the year 1982. He went on to hold the post for three terms. Name him.
4 / 6 | A lawyer with a doctorate in law, this person defended the accused, including many trade unionists, in the Meerut Conspiracy Case and also the military officers in the Indian National Army trials in 1945-46. A Kashmiri pandit by origin, this person went on to become the third chief minister of one of India’s largest States by land area. Name him.
5 / 6 | A member of the Constituent Assembly, he is widely credited for his work as an activist and passionate advocacy as a provincial leader for the creation of a new Union Territory with a legislative assembly in 1963 (previously it had a territorial council) and later, made into a State (of which he became the first Chief Minister). Name him.
6 / 6 | Name the person who served as CM of Rajasthan for the longest period (more than 17 years).
