Daily Quiz: On Chief Justices of India
Justice Sanjiv Khanna after he was sworn in as the 51st Chief Justice of India during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024.START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 |
This Chief Justice of the Federal Court and Chief Justice of the Supreme Court died while serving office. He was knighted by the British Crown in 1943 as part of the King’s birthday honours. His nephew served as Chief Justice of India. Name this judge, who had a fraught relationship with Jawaharlal Nehru.
2 / 5 |
This Chief Justice of India also served as acting President of India during his tenure and hosted U.S. President Richard Nixon. He went on to become the Vice President of India. Name him.
3 / 5 |
He was on the five-judge Bench that delivered the settlement order in the Bhopal gas tragedy case. He headed the commission that investigated the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and was later chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission. Name him.
4 / 5 |
This descendant from the Ahom dynasty is the son of a Chief Minister. He once said, “There is a view that a post-retirement appointment is a scar on the independence of the judiciary”; a year after he stepped down as Chief Justice, he was nominated to the Rajya Sabha. Name him.
5 / 5 |
This decade is set to see two Chief Justices of India whose fathers once headed the Supreme Court. One of them is in line to be the first woman Chief Justice of India. Name her.
Published - November 12, 2024 05:00 pm IST