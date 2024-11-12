 />
Daily Quiz: On Chief Justices of India
On November 11, Justice Sanjiv Khanna succeeded Justice D.Y. Chandrachud as the 51st Chief Justice of India. A quiz on the Chief Justices of India

Published - November 12, 2024 05:00 pm IST

Radhika Santhanam
Radhika Santhanam
Daily Quiz: On Chief Justices of India
Justice Sanjiv Khanna after he was sworn in as the 51st Chief Justice of India during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024.
1 / 5 | This Chief Justice of the Federal Court and Chief Justice of the Supreme Court died while serving office. He was knighted by the British Crown in 1943 as part of the King’s birthday honours. His nephew served as Chief Justice of India. Name this judge, who had a fraught relationship with Jawaharlal Nehru.
Answer : H.J. Kania
