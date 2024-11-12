Daily Quiz: On Chief Justices of India

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /5 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 5 | This Chief Justice of the Federal Court and Chief Justice of the Supreme Court died while serving office. He was knighted by the British Crown in 1943 as part of the King’s birthday honours. His nephew served as Chief Justice of India. Name this judge, who had a fraught relationship with Jawaharlal Nehru. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : H.J. Kania SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | This Chief Justice of India also served as acting President of India during his tenure and hosted U.S. President Richard Nixon. He went on to become the Vice President of India. Name him. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Mohammad Hidayatullah SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | He was on the five-judge Bench that delivered the settlement order in the Bhopal gas tragedy case. He headed the commission that investigated the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and was later chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission. Name him. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Ranganath Mishra SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | This descendant from the Ahom dynasty is the son of a Chief Minister. He once said, “There is a view that a post-retirement appointment is a scar on the independence of the judiciary”; a year after he stepped down as Chief Justice, he was nominated to the Rajya Sabha. Name him. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Ranjan Gogoi SHOW ANSWER