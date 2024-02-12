Daily Quiz | On Bharat Ratna

1 / 6 | Name the three recipients of the Bharat Ratna when it was first awarded in 1954.
Answer : C. Rajagopalachari, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and Sir C.V. Raman

2 / 6 | What is the Bharat Ratna shaped like and what are the two images on the obverse and reverse of the medallion?
Answer : Peepul leaf with a Sun on the obverse side and the State emblem of India on the reverse

3 / 6 | Who are the only two non-Indian citizens to have been honoured with the award?
Answer : Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan and Nelson Mandela

4 / 6 | Who was the third woman, after Indira Gandhi and Mother Teresa, to be given the Bharat Ratna albeit posthumously?
Answer : Aruna Asaf Ali

5 / 6 | Who are the two awardees who went on to become the President of India?
Answer : S. Radhakrishnan and A.P.J. Abdul Kalam