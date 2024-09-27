GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On Bhagat Singh

A quiz on the life and works of Bhagat Singh

Published - September 27, 2024 12:05 pm IST

Prathmesh Kher
Daily Quiz | On Bhagat Singh
This is a photograph of Bhagat Singh taken secretly at the Lahore police station during his first arrest and detention in connection with the Lahore Dussehra bomb case of 1926. He was detained in prison from May 29 to July 4, 1927, in connection with the case.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | Which school did Bhagat Singh attend in his boyhood?

Published - September 27, 2024 12:05 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.