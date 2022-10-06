Daily Quiz | On Dussehra

Venkataraghavan Srinivasan October 06, 2022 11:59 IST

Venkataraghavan Srinivasan October 06, 2022 11:59 IST

Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, is a major festival celebrated at the end of Navaratri every year. Here is a quiz on the festival

Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, is a major festival celebrated at the end of Navaratri every year. Here is a quiz on the festival

Daily Quiz | On Dussehra Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, is a major festival celebrated at the end of Navaratri every year. Here is a quiz on the festival Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | On Dussehra 1/5 1. On Dussehra, whose statue (effigy) is burnt, symbolising the victory of good over evil? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Ravana I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. Ravana, the lord of Lanka, is believed to be an expert in which musical instrument? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Veena (Rudra Veena) I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. According to the Ramayana, what was the weapon used by Lord Rama to kill Ravana in the battle fought at Lanka? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Brahmastra I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. The Ramayana, which is the epic that revolves around Lord Ram is told in a play format. What is the name of this play? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Ram Leela I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. In which place in India is the Mega Dussehra festival observed in the month of October in the Dhalpur Maidan, “wherein more than half a million people visit the fair from all across the globe” ? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Kullu Valley I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | On Dussehra YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/5 RETAKE THE QUIZ



Our code of editorial values