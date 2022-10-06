India

Daily Quiz | On Dussehra

Daily Quiz | On Dussehra

Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, is a major festival celebrated at the end of Navaratri every year. Here is a quiz on the festival

Daily Quiz | On Dussehra

1/5

1. On Dussehra, whose statue (effigy) is burnt, symbolising the victory of good over evil?

Answer :

Ravana

Daily Quiz | On Dussehra

0/5

RETAKE THE QUIZ


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
festivals
Text and Context
The Hindu Quizzes
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 6, 2022 12:02:19 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/daily-quiz-october-4-2022-on-dussehra/article65974853.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY