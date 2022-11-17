Daily Quiz | On press in India
This is the oldest continuously published newspaper in India. First published in July 1822, the newspaper played a very important role during India’s struggle for independence. A postage stamp of the newspaper was released recently. Name the newspaper. On what occasion the stamp was released?
Answer : Bombay Samachar; to commemorate the occasion of 200 years of the newspaper
This Act was enacted to curtail the freedom of the Indian press and prevent the expression of criticism toward British policies. After this Act was passed, this newspaper began publishing in English too, and it is often said the Act was passed mainly against this paper. Name the Act and the newspaper.
Answer : Vernacular Press Act, Amrita Bazar Patrika
This is a vernacular newspaper started on the lines of Mahatma Gandhi’s Harijan. The weekly never published a single advertisement or generated any ad revenue, surviving these years on subscription from its readers alone. His daughter, a well-known journalist was shot dead outside her home. Name the weekly, and its founder.
Answer : Lankesh Patrike, P. Lankesh
Identify the Government of India statutory body of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, which was established on the recommendation of the First Press Commission, by amending the 1867 Act.
Answer : Registrar of Newspapers for India
Every year, Hindi Patrakarita Diwas is observed on this day, to commemorate the founding of this newspaper. Employing a mix of Khari Boli and Braj Bhasha dialects of Hindi, the newspaper was published completely in Hindi, using the Devanagari script. Name the newspaper.
