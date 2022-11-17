  1. EPaper
Daily Quiz | On press in India
National Press Day is observed in India every year on November 16, to commemorate the day when the Press Council of India started functioning. Here is a quiz on the history of the press in India

November 17, 2022 11:45 am | Updated 11:45 am IST

Sindhu Nagaraj
Daily Quiz | On press in India
Image for representational purposes only.
1 / 5 | This is the oldest continuously published newspaper in India. First published in July 1822, the newspaper played a very important role during India’s struggle for independence. A postage stamp of the newspaper was released recently. Name the newspaper. On what occasion the stamp was released? 

Answer : Bombay Samachar; to commemorate the occasion of 200 years of the newspaper 
