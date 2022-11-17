Daily Quiz | On press in India

1 / 5 | This is the oldest continuously published newspaper in India. First published in July 1822, the newspaper played a very important role during India’s struggle for independence. A postage stamp of the newspaper was released recently. Name the newspaper. On what occasion the stamp was released? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Bombay Samachar; to commemorate the occasion of 200 years of the newspaper SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | This Act was enacted to curtail the freedom of the Indian press and prevent the expression of criticism toward British policies. After this Act was passed, this newspaper began publishing in English too, and it is often said the Act was passed mainly against this paper. Name the Act and the newspaper. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Vernacular Press Act, Amrita Bazar Patrika SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | This is a vernacular newspaper started on the lines of Mahatma Gandhi’s Harijan. The weekly never published a single advertisement or generated any ad revenue, surviving these years on subscription from its readers alone. His daughter, a well-known journalist was shot dead outside her home. Name the weekly, and its founder. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Lankesh Patrike, P. Lankesh SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | Identify the Government of India statutory body of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, which was established on the recommendation of the First Press Commission, by amending the 1867 Act. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Registrar of Newspapers for India SHOW ANSWER