Daily Quiz | On Women's Day

1 / 7 | Widely acknowledged as the first lady of Indian cinema, she was an Indian actress who was active in Hindi films during the 1930s and 1940s. Her first talkie, in which she played the female lead, is credited as having been the first English language talkie made by an Indian. She and her husband also established one of the finest movie studios in Bombay. Who was she? What is the name of the film that she debuted in? Identify the studio. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Devika Rani, Karma, Bombay Talkies SHOW ANSWER

2 / 7 | She is an Indian mountaineer and sportswoman. Known as the world’s first female amputee to scale Mount Everest, She is also a seven-time Indian volleyball player. In 2019, she climbed the seventh peak in Antarctica and became the world’s first female amputee to climb the said peak. Who is she? Which peak in Antarctica did she climb? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Arunima Sinha, Mount Vinson SHOW ANSWER

3 / 7 | She has received international acclaim for pioneering the Herbal beauty care movement and taking the Indian herbal heritage of Ayurveda worldwide. She opened her first herbal clinic in 1971 and over the next few years formed her company. The group, today, has over 400 franchise ventures across the world. Who is she? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Shahnaz Husain SHOW ANSWER

4 / 7 | Claimed to be the first female Indian Sociologist, she was also the first Indian female anthropologist. Some of her works include Paripurti, Bhovara, and Amachi Samskruti, among others. One of her famous works is a study of the main characters of the Mahabharata treating them as historical figures. Who was she? Name her book. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Irawati Karve, Yuganta: The End of an Epoch SHOW ANSWER

5 / 7 | She was an Australian-born actress and stuntwoman, who worked in Indian cinema. She is most remembered as the masked, cloaked adventurer in Hunterwali, released in 1935. In a Hindi film, the role played by Kangana Ranaut was inspired by her. Who was she? What is the name of the Ranaut-starrer film? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Fearless Nadia, Rangoon SHOW ANSWER

6 / 7 | he is the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Olympics in 2000. At the 2000 Sydney Olympics, lifted 110 kg in the “snatch” and 130 kg in the “clean and jerk” categories for a total of 240 kg, and won the bronze medal. Who is she? How many medals did India win that year? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Karnam Malleswari; only one, by Malleswari SHOW ANSWER