Daily Quiz | On Women’s Day
Widely acknowledged as the first lady of Indian cinema, she was an Indian actress who was active in Hindi films during the 1930s and 1940s. Her first talkie, in which she played the female lead, is credited as having been the first English language talkie made by an Indian. She and her husband also established one of the finest movie studios in Bombay. Who was she? What is the name of the film that she debuted in? Identify the studio.
Answer : Devika Rani, Karma, Bombay Talkies
She is an Indian mountaineer and sportswoman. Known as the world’s first female amputee to scale Mount Everest, She is also a seven-time Indian volleyball player. In 2019, she climbed the seventh peak in Antarctica and became the world’s first female amputee to climb the said peak. Who is she? Which peak in Antarctica did she climb?
Answer : Arunima Sinha, Mount Vinson
She has received international acclaim for pioneering the Herbal beauty care movement and taking the Indian herbal heritage of Ayurveda worldwide. She opened her first herbal clinic in 1971 and over the next few years formed her company. The group, today, has over 400 franchise ventures across the world. Who is she?
Claimed to be the first female Indian Sociologist, she was also the first Indian female anthropologist. Some of her works include Paripurti, Bhovara, and Amachi Samskruti, among others. One of her famous works is a study of the main characters of the Mahabharata treating them as historical figures. Who was she? Name her book.
Answer : Irawati Karve, Yuganta: The End of an Epoch
She was an Australian-born actress and stuntwoman, who worked in Indian cinema. She is most remembered as the masked, cloaked adventurer in Hunterwali, released in 1935. In a Hindi film, the role played by Kangana Ranaut was inspired by her. Who was she? What is the name of the Ranaut-starrer film?
he is the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Olympics in 2000. At the 2000 Sydney Olympics, lifted 110 kg in the “snatch” and 130 kg in the “clean and jerk” categories for a total of 240 kg, and won the bronze medal. Who is she? How many medals did India win that year?
Answer : Karnam Malleswari; only one, by Malleswari
She is an Indian business executive. She is India’s only female head of a major asset manager and has set up the country’s first domestic hedge fund. She is known as “the girl with the broken neck”. Who is she? What is the name of her company?
Answer : Radhika Gupta, Edelweiss Global Asset Management
