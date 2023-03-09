HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On Women’s Day
Premium

International Women’s Day is celebrated globally on March 8 to bring attention to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women. On this Women’s Day, here is a quiz on Indian women who shattered glass ceilings in the field of cinema, sports, business, and science

March 09, 2023 10:20 am | Updated 10:20 am IST

Sindhu Nagaraj
Daily Quiz | On Women’s Day
Image for representational purposes only.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 7 | Widely acknowledged as the first lady of Indian cinema, she was an Indian actress who was active in Hindi films during the 1930s and 1940s. Her first talkie, in which she played the female lead, is credited as having been the first English language talkie made by an Indian. She and her husband also established one of the finest movie studios in Bombay. Who was she? What is the name of the film that she debuted in? Identify the studio.
Answer : Devika Rani, Karma, Bombay Talkies
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

The Hindu Quizzes / Text and Context

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.