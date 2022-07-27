Daily Quiz | Kargil War and its heroes

Kargil Vijay Diwas is commemorated on July 26 in honour of the Kargil War heroes. A quiz by an Indian Army veteran on the war and some decorated heroes

Kargil Vijay Diwas is commemorated on July 26 in honour of the Kargil War heroes. A quiz by an Indian Army veteran on the war and some decorated heroes

Daily Quiz | Kargil War and its heroes Kargil Vijay Diwas is commemorated on July 26 in honour of the Kargil War heroes. A quiz by an Indian Army veteran on the war and some decorated heroes Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | Kargil War and its heroes 1/8 1. On July 6, sub sector (west) of the Siachen Glacier witnessed a gallant action led by a young officer. This sector was later renamed in honour of this officer, who was posthumously awarded the Vir Chakra. Name the officer. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Capt. Haneefuddin, VrC. I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. Param Vir Chakra awardee Capt. Vikram Batra used which codename as his radio call sign during Op. Vijay which inspired the name of a biopic released in 2021. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Shershah I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. Who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously for displaying bravery of the highest order at Jubar Top of the Khalubar Hills in the Batalik Sector of Kargil? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Capt Manoj Pandey, PVC. I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. What codename was assigned to the Indian Air Force's operations in acting jointly with the Indian Army during the 1999 Kargil War? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Operation Safed Sagar. I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. Who, at the age of 19, became the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, for his actions during Op. Vijay? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Grenadier (later Subedar Major (Hony Captain)) Yogendra Yadav. I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. 'The Tiger of Drass' is the biography of which armed forces officer who was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra for his action during Op. Vijay? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Capt Anuj Nayyar, VrC. I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 7. During Op. Vijay, Capt. Sachin Nimbalkar successfully led a team to capture which feature in the Drass sector from the East in a multi-pronged attack on the night of 3/4 July 1999? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Tiger Hill Top. I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 8. Maj. Saravanan, who was awarded the Vir Chakra posthumously for his gallant action during Op. Vijay served as the President of the Students Union of which famous educational institution based in Tamil Nadu? SHOW ANSWER Answer : St. Joseph’s College, Tiruchi. I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | Kargil War and its heroes YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/8 RETAKE THE QUIZ



Our code of editorial values