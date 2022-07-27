Kargil Vijay Diwas is commemorated on July 26 in honour of the Kargil War heroes. A quiz by an Indian Army veteran on the war and some decorated heroes
Daily Quiz | Kargil War and its heroes
1.
On July 6, sub sector (west) of the Siachen Glacier witnessed a gallant action led by a young officer. This sector was later renamed in honour of this officer, who was posthumously awarded the Vir Chakra. Name the officer.
Answer :
Capt. Haneefuddin, VrC.
2.
Param Vir Chakra awardee Capt. Vikram Batra used which codename as his radio call sign during Op. Vijay which inspired the name of a biopic released in 2021.
Answer :
Shershah
3.
Who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously for displaying bravery of the highest order at Jubar Top of the Khalubar Hills in the Batalik Sector of Kargil?
Answer :
Capt Manoj Pandey, PVC.
4.
What codename was assigned to the Indian Air Force's operations in acting jointly with the Indian Army during the 1999 Kargil War?
Answer :
Operation Safed Sagar.
5.
Who, at the age of 19, became the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, for his actions during Op. Vijay?
Answer :
Grenadier (later Subedar Major (Hony Captain)) Yogendra Yadav.
6.
'The Tiger of Drass' is the biography of which armed forces officer who was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra for his action during Op. Vijay?
Answer :
Capt Anuj Nayyar, VrC.
7.
During Op. Vijay, Capt. Sachin Nimbalkar successfully led a team to capture which feature in the Drass sector from the East in a multi-pronged attack on the night of 3/4 July 1999?
Answer :
Tiger Hill Top.
8.
Maj. Saravanan, who was awarded the Vir Chakra posthumously for his gallant action during Op. Vijay served as the President of the Students Union of which famous educational institution based in Tamil Nadu?