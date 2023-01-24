Daily Quiz | On ‘Netaji’ Subhas Chandra Bose
1 / 7 | Who is credited with giving the honorific Netaji to Subhas Chandra Bose?
Answer : Indian soldiers of the Indische Legion and officials in the Special Bureau for India in Berlin.SHOW ANSWER
January 24, 2023 10:35 am | Updated 10:35 am IST
