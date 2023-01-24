Daily Quiz | On ‘Netaji’ Subhas Chandra Bose

1 / 7 | Who is credited with giving the honorific Netaji to Subhas Chandra Bose? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Indian soldiers of the Indische Legion and officials in the Special Bureau for India in Berlin. SHOW ANSWER

2 / 7 | In 2021, the Government of India announced what would his birthday be celebrated as? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Parakram Divas (Day of Valour) SHOW ANSWER

3 / 7 | Name the political party founded by Bose in 1939 after resigning from the Indian National Congress. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Forward Bloc. SHOW ANSWER

4 / 7 | What name and profession did Bose assume when he escaped from India in January 1941? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Ziauddin, Insurance agent SHOW ANSWER

5 / 7 | In the much-acclaimed Shyam Benegal work ‘Bose The Forgotten Hero’, who enacted the protagonist? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Sachin Khedekar. SHOW ANSWER

6 / 7 | Who dubbed Bose ‘Prince among Patriots’ and with what title did the latter reciprocate the former in a radio address in July 1944? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Mahatma Gandhi and ‘Father of the Nation’ SHOW ANSWER