HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On cows
Premium

Mattu Pongal, the third day of the Pongal festival, celebrates cattle and offers prayers to bulls, cows and other farm animals. In light of this event, here is a quiz on cows

January 18, 2023 11:46 am | Updated 11:46 am IST

S. Venkataraghavan
Daily Quiz | On cows
The breed of the cattle in the picture is Kangeyam.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | How many compartments does the stomach of a cow have?

Answer : 4
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

The Hindu Quizzes / Text and Context

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.