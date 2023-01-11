Daily Quiz | On harvest festivals

1 / 5 | By what name is the harvest festival of the Garo tribe in which 100 drums are played and marks the onset of winter known? During this festival, Sun God is worshiped with immense devotion and zeal. Women wear their traditional colorful clothes and dance while men rhythmically drum their fingers on the traditional drum pads. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Wangala SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | In which state is the harvest festival Nuakhai celebrated? The festival is also known as Nuakhai Parab or Nuakhai Bhetghat. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Odisha SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | In which month as per the Tamil calendar is the harvest festival Pongal celebrated? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Thai SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | This harvest festival is celebrated in the Punjab region of India and Pakistan is also liked as popular folklore that tells the tale of Dulla Bhatti. The central theme of many songs is the legend of Dulla Bhatti. He was regarded as a hero in Punjab, for rescuing Punjabi girls from being forcibly taken to be sold in the slave market of the Middle East. Name the festival. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Lohri SHOW ANSWER