Daily Quiz | On harvest festivals
Pongal, a multi-day harvest festival celebrated by Tamils in India and Sri Lanka is right around the corner. START THE QUIZ
By what name is the harvest festival of the Garo tribe in which 100 drums are played and marks the onset of winter known? During this festival, Sun God is worshiped with immense devotion and zeal. Women wear their traditional colorful clothes and dance while men rhythmically drum their fingers on the traditional drum pads.
In which state is the harvest festival Nuakhai celebrated? The festival is also known as Nuakhai Parab or Nuakhai Bhetghat.
In which month as per the Tamil calendar is the harvest festival Pongal celebrated?
This harvest festival is celebrated in the Punjab region of India and Pakistan is also liked as popular folklore that tells the tale of Dulla Bhatti. The central theme of many songs is the legend of Dulla Bhatti. He was regarded as a hero in Punjab, for rescuing Punjabi girls from being forcibly taken to be sold in the slave market of the Middle East. Name the festival.
Bihu is a set of three important Assamese festivals in the Indian state of Assam. They include ‘Rongali’ or ‘Bohag Bihu’, ‘Kati Bihu’, and ‘Bhogali’ or ‘Magh Bihu’. Of these three which one is the harvest festival celebrated in Mid-January coinciding with other harvest festivals like Pongal, Lohri and Makar Sankranti?
