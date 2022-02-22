Daily Quiz | Dr. Vikram Sarabhai

V V Ramanan February 22, 2022 11:33 IST

With the web series ‘Rocket Boys’ getting favourable reviews, a quiz on the life and accomplishments of Dr. Vikram Sarabhai. Compiled by V.V. Ramanan

With the web series ‘Rocket Boys’ getting favourable reviews, a quiz on the life and accomplishments of Dr. Vikram Sarabhai. Compiled by V.V. Ramanan

Daily Quiz | Dr. Vikram Sarabhai With the web series ‘Rocket Boys’ getting favourable reviews, a quiz on the life and accomplishments of Dr. Vikram Sarabhai. Compiled by V.V. Ramanan Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | Dr. Vikram Sarabhai 1/9 1. What unusual method did Vikram, as a young boy, employ to store his thoughts and observations? SHOW ANSWER Answer : He used to pen them down and send the same as a letter to himself! I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. At 15, Vikram with assistance from the family carpenter built a working model of what in his backyard? SHOW ANSWER Answer : A train big enough for a child to sit. I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. He had completed his undergraduate degree in Cambridge when WWII broke out in 1940. The prestigious university allowed him to continue his postgraduate research in India provided he studied under which eminent scientist? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Sir C.V. Raman I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. Which famous educational institution did he and long-time collaborator Kasturbhai Lalbhai set up in 1961-62? SHOW ANSWER Answer : IIM, Ahmedabad I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. In 1967, Dr. Sarabhai launched a community TV programme that went on to become the longest-running show in national TV history. Name the show. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Krishi Darshan I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. Thanks to the efforts of Dr. Sarabhai, the first rocket made entirely by Indians blasted off from Thumba on Nov. 20, 1967. Name the rocket. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Rohini RH-75 I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 7. Name Dr. Sarabhai’s danseuse wife and the famous academy that he helped her set up. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Mrinalini and Darpana I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 8. Which future Bharat Ratna, who worked with Dr. Sarabhai, once dubbed him the ‘Mahatma Gandhi of Indian science’? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 9. To mark his birth centenary in August 2019, what award did ISRO announce? SHOW ANSWER Answer : The Vikram Sarabhai Journalism award in Space Science Technology and Research. I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | Dr. Vikram Sarabhai YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/9 RETAKE THE QUIZ



Our code of editorial values