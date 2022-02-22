With the web series ‘Rocket Boys’ getting favourable reviews, a quiz on the life and accomplishments of Dr. Vikram Sarabhai. Compiled by V.V. Ramanan
Daily Quiz | Dr. Vikram Sarabhai
With the web series ‘Rocket Boys’ getting favourable reviews, a quiz on the life and accomplishments of Dr. Vikram Sarabhai. Compiled by V.V. Ramanan
Daily Quiz | Dr. Vikram Sarabhai
1/9
1.
What unusual method did Vikram, as a young boy, employ to store his thoughts and observations?
Answer :
He used to pen them down and send the same as a letter to himself!
2.
At 15, Vikram with assistance from the family carpenter built a working model of what in his backyard?
Answer :
A train big enough for a child to sit.
3.
He had completed his undergraduate degree in Cambridge when WWII broke out in 1940. The prestigious university allowed him to continue his postgraduate research in India provided he studied under which eminent scientist?
Answer :
Sir C.V. Raman
4.
Which famous educational institution did he and long-time collaborator Kasturbhai Lalbhai set up in 1961-62?
Answer :
IIM, Ahmedabad
5.
In 1967, Dr. Sarabhai launched a community TV programme that went on to become the longest-running show in national TV history. Name the show.
Answer :
Krishi Darshan
6.
Thanks to the efforts of Dr. Sarabhai, the first rocket made entirely by Indians blasted off from Thumba on Nov. 20, 1967. Name the rocket.
Answer :
Rohini RH-75
7.
Name Dr. Sarabhai’s danseuse wife and the famous academy that he helped her set up.
Answer :
Mrinalini and Darpana
8.
Which future Bharat Ratna, who worked with Dr. Sarabhai, once dubbed him the ‘Mahatma Gandhi of Indian science’?
Answer :
Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam
9.
To mark his birth centenary in August 2019, what award did ISRO announce?
Answer :
The Vikram Sarabhai Journalism award in Space Science Technology and Research.