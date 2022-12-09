Daily Quiz | On Armed Forces Flag Day

This insignia consists of the national emblem over a crossed baton and sabre in a lotus blossom wreath. Identify which rank in the armed forces has this insignia. Name the officers who have been conferred the rank. Answer: Field marshal; Sam Manekshaw, K.M. Cariappa

This is the first and only tri-service theatre command of the Indian Armed Forces. It was created in 2001 to safeguard India's strategic interests in Southeast Asia and the Strait of Malacca. Name the force. Answer: Andaman and Nicobar Command

A PSU under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence, this is the only company in India capable of manufacturing non-synthetic type welding electrodes for various defence applications. Name the PSU. It is also notable for being the only producer of this element in India. Name the element. Answer: Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI); Titanium

This attempted coup was defeated by the intervention of the Indian armed forces in 1988. After the appeal from President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, the Indian Army paratroopers arrived and intervened in the operation. What was the operation called? The coup happened in which country? Answer: Operation Cactus, The Maldives

This was a flag flown by the President of India from 1950 to 1971. It succeeded the flag of the governor-general of India on January 26, 1950. Name the flag. The flag was a rectangle divided quarterly into blue and red quadrants. Each quadrant was occupied by a national symbol. Name the symbols. Answer: Presidential Standard of India; the Lion Capital of Ashoka, an Indian elephant, a weighing scale, a vase of the Indian lotus