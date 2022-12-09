  1. EPaper
The Armed Forces Flag Day or the Flag Day of India is a day dedicated to honouring the soldiers and veterans of India’s armed forces, observed annually on December 7 since 1949

December 09, 2022 10:41 am | Updated 10:41 am IST

Sindhu Nagaraj
Daily Quiz | On Armed Forces Flag Day
Indian Air Force’s aerobatic team ‘Sarang’ performs during the full-dress rehearsal ahead of the 11th Reunion and 262nd Corps Day of ASC, at ASC center & college in Bengaluru, on Dec. 7, 2022.
1 / 6 | This insignia consists of the national emblem over a crossed baton and sabre in a lotus blossom wreath. Identify which rank in the armed forces has this insignia. Name the officers who have been conferred the rank.  

Answer : Field marshal; Sam Manekshaw, K.M. Cariappa 
