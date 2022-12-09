Daily Quiz | On Armed Forces Flag Day
Indian Air Force’s aerobatic team ‘Sarang’ performs during the full-dress rehearsal ahead of the 11th Reunion and 262nd Corps Day of ASC, at ASC center & college in Bengaluru, on Dec. 7, 2022. START THE QUIZ
1 / 6 |
This insignia consists of the national emblem over a crossed baton and sabre in a lotus blossom wreath. Identify which rank in the armed forces has this insignia. Name the officers who have been conferred the rank.
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Field marshal; Sam Manekshaw, K.M. Cariappa
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
2 / 6 |
This is the first and only tri-service theatre command of the Indian Armed Forces. It was created in 2001 to safeguard India’s strategic interests in Southeast Asia and the Strait of Malacca. Name the force.
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Andaman and Nicobar Command
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
3 / 6 |
A PSU under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence, this is the only company in India capable of manufacturing non-synthetic type welding electrodes for various defence applications. Name the PSU. It is also notable for being the only producer of this element in India. Name the element.
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI); Titanium
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
4 / 6 |
This attempted coup was defeated by the intervention of the Indian armed forces in 1988. After the appeal from President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, the Indian Army paratroopers arrived and intervened in the operation. What was the operation called? The coup happened in which country?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Operation Cactus, The Maldives
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
5 / 6 |
This was a flag flown by the President of India from 1950 to 1971. It succeeded the flag of the governor-general of India on January 26, 1950. Name the flag. The flag was a rectangle divided quarterly into blue and red quadrants. Each quadrant was occupied by a national symbol. Name the symbols.
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Presidential Standard of India; the Lion Capital of Ashoka, an Indian elephant, a weighing scale, a vase of the Indian lotus
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
6 / 6 |
The Indian Air Force successfully undertook sorties to help Indian scientists for an event that happened in 2010. Two separate missions were flown, and the mission was deemed hugely successful by scientists associated with the experiment. What was the event? Name the two locations from where the missions were flown.
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Total solar eclipse; Agra, Gwalior
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
COMMents
SHARE