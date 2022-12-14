Daily Quiz | On Indian elections
1 / 5 |
In this Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu, in the year 1996, 1,033 candidates contested the seat, 1,030 lost their security deposit, and 88 candidates did not register a single vote. Name the constituency where this happened and why?
Answer : Modakurichi. The farmers of the constituency had several demands which were not met. Many contested as candidates as a form of protest.
2 / 5 |
In a recent byelection in Maharashtra, the NOTA vote share reached an all-time high of 14.79%. Name the constituency.
3 / 5 |
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, this constituency registered a meagre voter turnout of 8.98%, the lowest in those elections. Name the constituency.
4 / 5 |
In contrast to the answer to Question 3, this constituency registered a turnout of 90.66%, the highest in the same election. Name it.
5 / 5 |
Which Parliamentary constituency in India has the lowest number of electors - 47,026 (as of the 2019 LS elections)?
