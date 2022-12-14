  1. EPaper
The Assembly bypoll in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, noticed an unusually low voter turnout, especially in Muslim majority areas. Here’s a quiz related to turnout and candidature in Indian elections

December 14, 2022 10:56 am | Updated 10:56 am IST

Srinivasan Ramani
Daily Quiz | On Indian elections
Image used for representational purpose only.
1 / 5 | In this Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu, in the year 1996, 1,033 candidates contested the seat, 1,030 lost their security deposit, and 88 candidates did not register a single vote. Name the constituency where this happened and why?

Answer : Modakurichi. The farmers of the constituency had several demands which were not met. Many contested as candidates as a form of protest.
