Daily Quiz | On Indian elections

1 / 5 | In this Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu, in the year 1996, 1,033 candidates contested the seat, 1,030 lost their security deposit, and 88 candidates did not register a single vote. Name the constituency where this happened and why? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Modakurichi. The farmers of the constituency had several demands which were not met. Many contested as candidates as a form of protest. SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | In a recent byelection in Maharashtra, the NOTA vote share reached an all-time high of 14.79%. Name the constituency. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Andheri East SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, this constituency registered a meagre voter turnout of 8.98%, the lowest in those elections. Name the constituency. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Ananthnag SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | In contrast to the answer to Question 3, this constituency registered a turnout of 90.66%, the highest in the same election. Name it. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Dhubri, Assam SHOW ANSWER