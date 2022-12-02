  1. EPaper
Caste related atrocities have remained blots on Indian history. 25 years ago, 58 Dalits were gunned down by the outfit Ranvir Sena in a massacre at Laxmanpur Bathe, Jehanabad in Bihar.  Here’s a quiz on caste-based violence

December 02, 2022 11:53 am | Updated 11:53 am IST

Srinivasan Ramani
Daily Quiz | On caste-based violence
1 / 5 | In 1968, 44 Dalits - five aged men, 16 women and 23 children were burnt to death by a group of henchmen led by landlords after Dalit landless labourers had launched an agitation for higher agricultural wages in a village in Nagappatinam district in Tamil Nadu. Name the village. 

Answer : Keezhvenmani
