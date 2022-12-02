Daily Quiz | On caste-based violence

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /5 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 5 | In 1968, 44 Dalits - five aged men, 16 women and 23 children were burnt to death by a group of henchmen led by landlords after Dalit landless labourers had launched an agitation for higher agricultural wages in a village in Nagappatinam district in Tamil Nadu. Name the village. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Keezhvenmani SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | 23 years after Dalits (Madigas) in this village in Andhra Pradesh were attacked by a landlord caste group resulting in the deaths of six Dalits and injuries to scores of others, the Supreme Court in 2008 sentenced one man to life imprisonment and 30 years to three years of imprisonment. Name this village, located in Bapatla district. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Karamchedu SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | In July 2016, seven Dalits who were skinning the carcass of a dead cow were violently flogged by a group of people claiming to be part of a “cow protection group”, in Gujarat. This led to massive protests by Dalits, many of whom pledged that they would give up their traditional job of removing cow carcasses. Name the city in the Saurashtra region where this incident occurred. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Una SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | In 1995, this relatively prosperous and largely Dalit village in Tuticorin district in Tamil Nadu was subject to a police raid which destroyed the properties and appliances of the Dalit households and allegedly the only well in the village was also poisoned. The Tamil film “Karnan” is loosely based on these incidents. Name the village. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Kodiyankulam SHOW ANSWER