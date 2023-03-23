HamberMenu
Daily Covid cases in India highest in 140 days

1300 new cases were recorded, while the daily positivity was at 1.46% and the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.08%.

March 23, 2023 11:30 am | Updated 11:30 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 tests. File

India logged 1,300 new coronavirus cases, the highest in 140 days, while the active cases have increased to 7,605, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll has increased to 5,30,816 with three deaths. One death each has been reported by Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

The daily positivity was recorded at 1.46% while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.08%.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,99, 418).

The active cases now comprise 0.02% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79%, the Ministry said.

A total 92.06 crore tests for detection of Covid has been conducted so far with 89,078 tests being conducted in the last 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,60,997, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%. According to the Ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. 

Coronavirus / health / public health/community medicine / vaccines

