National

Daily COVID-19 vaccination crosses 1-crore mark for fourth time

Coronavirus vaccination drive at a centre at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi on September 17, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Daily COVID-19 vaccinations crossed the one-crore mark for the fourth time in less than a month, taking the total number of doses administered in the country to over 78 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said this is the fastest pace at which one crore doses have been administered.

“On PM @Narendra Modi Ji’s birthday, till 1:30 pm, the country has crossed the mark of 1 crore vaccines, the fastest so far, and we are continuously moving forward. I believe that today we will all make a new record of vaccination and give it as a gift to the prime minister,” he said in a tweet in Hindi along with the hashtags “VaccineSeva” and “HappyBdayModiji”.

The daily COVID-19 vaccination in the country on September 6, August 31 and August 27 was over 1 crore.

Mr. Mandaviya on Thursday had called for a major push to the COVID-19 vaccination drive during Prime Minister Modi’s birthday on Friday, saying it would be the perfect gift for him.

The BJP has asked its units across the country to help get a large number of people vaccinated on the occasion of prime minister’s birthday.

India took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30 crore, according to the ministry.

The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore from 30 crore doses and then 20 more days to cross the 50-crore vaccination mark on August 6, it said.

It took 19 more days to go past the 60-crore mark and took only 13 days to reach 70 crore from 60 crore on Sep 7, the ministry said.

The total number of doses administered crossed 75 crore on September 13, it said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles

Mohan Bhagwat to visit J&K between October 1 and 3

Kerala tribal youth death: family demands proper probe

Railways to train 50,000 youths under Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana

‘Dream of becoming an influencer in society’
A Delhi Court has ruled that there is no prima facie evidence against Abdul Karim Tunda.

NIA grills LeT terrorist Abdul Karim Tunda over Darbhanga railway station blast

Need for increase in mineral exploration activities in eastern States, says Centre

PM’s birthday observed as ‘Unemployment Day’

Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple facing difficult times, offerings insufficient to meet expenses: Admin to SC

I-T Department widens probe against actor Sonu Sood; searches multiple premises

Applied Maths to be treated at par with Maths for admission to undergraduate courses in humanities, commerce: UGC

10 DCPs paid ₹40 crore to Deshmukh, Parab to reverse transfer order, Waze tells ED

Challenge to appointment as Delhi CP abuse of process of law, result of vendetta: Rakesh Asthana to HC

Afghanistan developments highlight radicalisation problem: Modi

TDP misleading people on State finances, says A.P. Finance Minister

U.P. govt to recover ₹7.86 crore from dismissed social welfare department clerk

Marathwada residents once fought injustice of Nizam, now handling pandemic well: CM Thackeray

Stop harassment of activists, journalists, peaceful protesters, says Human Rights Watch

Andaman & Nicobar MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma demands filling up all vacant posts in government schools

Shashi Tharoor, Revanth Reddy row reflects simmering tensions within Congress

Focus should be on maintenance practices, robust physical and cyber security: IAF chief Bhadauria
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 17, 2021 2:27:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/daily-covid-19-vaccination-crosses-1-crore-mark-for-fourth-time/article36512270.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY