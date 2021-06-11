Daily COVID-19 count in country remains below one lakh for fourth consecutive day

New Delhi

11 June 2021 10:32 IST

The daily COVID-19 count in India remained below the one-lakh mark for the fourth consecutive day with the country reporting 91,702 fresh cases, while the daily positivity rate dropped to 4.49%, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on une 11.

With the fresh cases, the total tally of cases has climbed to 2,92,74,823.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,63,079 with 3,403 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed. The active cases further declined to 11,21,671 comprising 3.83% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 94.93%. A net decline of 46,281 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 20,44,131 tests were conducted on June 10 taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far in the country to 37,42,42,384.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.49%. It has been less than 10% for the 18th consecutive day, the Ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has also declined to 5.14%.

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 29th consecutive day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,77,90,073, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.24%, the data stated.