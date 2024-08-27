Dahi Handi celebrations underway in Mumbai; 35 major mandals in Pune to hold joint Dahi Handi event to ease traffic woes

Dahi Handi festival is being celebrated in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Tuesday (August 27) to mark Krishna Janmashtami, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.

During the festival, 'Govindas' or Dahi Handi participants form multi-tiered human pyramids to break 'dahi handis' (earthen pots filled with curd) suspended in the air.

It is believed that Lord Krishna liked curd and butter as a child. Therefore, devotees re-enact his childhood days through dahi handi after Krishna Janmashtami.

Dahi handis decorated with flowers have been hoisted many feet above the ground at several housing societies, roads, junctions and public grounds across the city.

Dressed in colourful attires, Govindas are seen criss-crossing parts of the metropolis in trucks, tempos, buses and two-wheelers to break the dahi handis.

Over the last few years, some Dahi Handi events backed by politicians in Mumbai and its metropolitan region, including Thane, Kalyan, Navi Mumbai and Panvel, have become famous due to hefty prize money, the presence of celebrities and entertainment programmes organised there. These events draw huge crowds and a steady flow of Govindas.

The beating of traditional drums and accompaniment of popular Bollywood songs at every nook and corner of the city are keeping the festive spirit high, particularly in Mumbai's Marathi-dominated pockets like Parel, Lalbaug, Worli, Dadar, Bhandup, Mulund, Goregaon and Andheri.

Meanwhile, police personnel have been deployed in large numbers in Mumbai for Dahi Handi festivities on Tuesday, an official said.

"More than 11,000 personnel have been deployed for security and maintaining law and order. All deputy police commissioners of zones and additional police commissioners of regions apart from the constabulary and inspector-level officials from police stations will be on the ground to supervise and enforce the security arrangements," he said.

In a bid to reduce traffic congestion, 35 mandals in Pune city have come together to organise a single Dahi Handi event in the iconic Lal Mahal Chowk near Shaniwar Wada.

Mandals, including Shrimant Bhau Rangari Ganapati Trust, Shri Tambdi Jogeshwari Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandal, Tulshibaug Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandal and Shrimant Peshve Ganapati Mandal, have decided to have joint festivities.

According to volunteers of these mandals, motorists face hardships while plying on narrow lanes in the Peth areas of the city, and a joint celebration will help ease traffic congestion during peak hours.

Puneet Balan, chairman of the Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapati temple, said, “The objective was to avoid snarls in the central part of Pune city because of Dahi Handi festivities in very chowk. When the idea was floated to the key mandals and the rationale was explained, they readily accepted the proposal.” The event will be organised at Lal Mahal Chowk near Shaniwarwada on Tuesday evening, said Balan, who took the initiative to bring the 35 major mandals together.

The move will also reduce noise pollution, and people won’t be inconvenienced, he added.