DAC clears indigenous projects worth ₹3,300 crore

Third generation ATGM and APUs included

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, which met on Monday, approved three projects worth ₹3,300 crore of “indigenously designed and developed equipment.” These include third generation Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM) and Auxiliary Power Units (APUs) for the T-72 and T-90 Tanks to be executed by the Indian industry.

“The third indigenous project pertains to discrete electronic warfare systems for the mountain and high altitude terrain, which would be designed and developed by the DRDO and manufactured by design cum production partner from the Indian industry,” the ministry said.

Both these projects will be progressed under the ‘Make-II’ Category, the statement said and added: “With this, for the first time the Ministry of Defence has offered complex military equipment to be designed, developed and manufactured by the Indian private industry.”

Oct 22, 2019

