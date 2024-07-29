GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Defence Acquisition Council approves procurement of Advanced Land Navigation System for Army, 22 Interceptor Boats for Coast Guard

DAC approves procurement of ALNS for AFVs and Interceptor Boats for Coast Guard, enhancing navigational accuracy and coastal security

Published - July 29, 2024 04:22 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. File

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on July 29 accorded the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN), the first step of the procurement process, for procurement of Advanced Land Navigation System (ALNS) for Armoured Fighting Vehicles (AFVs) of the Army and 22 Interceptor Boats for the Coast Guard.

“The ALNS Mk-II is compatible with Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System, NAVigation using Indian Constellation [IRNSS, NavlC], India in addition to Global Positioning System [GPS] and Global Navigation Satellite System [GLONASS],”the Defence Ministry said in a statement. “The system is spoof-proof with high levels of encryption.”

The ALNS Mk-II offers compatibility with defence series maps resulting in very high accuracy in navigational applications for AFVs, according to the statement. This equipment will be procured from Bharat Electronics Limited, Chennai under Buy [Indian-Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured (lDDM)] category of the procurement procedure.

The second AoN is for procurement of 22 Interceptor Boats for the Coast Guard with latest state-of-art system capable of quick interception and shallow water operation in territorial waters, the Ministry said. “These boats will be used for coastal surveillance & patrolling, search & rescue operations, including medical evacuation,” it added.

