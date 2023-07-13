As PM Modi leaves for Paris, DAC approves procurement of 26 Rafale-M fighters, 3 additional Scorpene submarines from France

July 13, 2023 03:03 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST - New Delhi

As PM Modi is set to arrive in Paris on Thursday (July 13), Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved procurement of 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for aircraft carriers and three additional Scorpene-class diesel-electric submarines from France.

The mega defence projects are expected to be announced after wide-ranging talks between Prime Minister Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Friday (July 14).

The DAC's approval to the projects came around a week after they were cleared by the Defence Procurement Board (DPB).

The Indian Navy is looking for procurement of 26 deck-based fighter jets for indigenously-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

After a lengthy process, the Navy had narrowed down on Boeing's F/A-18 Super Hornet and French aerospace major Dassault Aviation's Rafale-M aircraft for the procurement.

Later, Rafale-M, the naval variant of the lethal jet, emerged as the winner in the tight race.

India has already procured 36 Rafale jets from France for the Indian Air Force.

The Rafale jets are India's first major acquisition of fighter planes in 23 year after the Sukhoi jets were imported from Russia.

Another important project with France would be the follow on order of three Scorpene submarines.

Under Project 75, six Scorpene submarines have already been made in India.

(With inputs from PTI)